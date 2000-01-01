Guaranty Trust Holding Co GDR (LSE:GTCO)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GTCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GTCO
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolLSE:GTCO
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINUS4012752014
Company Profile
Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC is a multinational financial institution that provides individuals, businesses, private and public institutions across Africa and the United Kingdom with a broad range of market-leading financial products and services.