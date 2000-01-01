Guaranty Trust Holding Co GDR (LSE:GTCO)

UK company
Market Info - GTCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GTCO

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:GTCO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4012752014

Company Profile

Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC is a multinational financial institution that provides individuals, businesses, private and public institutions across Africa and the United Kingdom with a broad range of market-leading financial products and services.

