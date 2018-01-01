Guardforce AI Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GFAI) Share Price

GFAI
Guardforce AI Co Ltd Ordinary Shares
North American company
Industrials
Security & Protection Services
Company Profile
Guardforce AI Co Ltd is a provider of cash solutions and cash handling services located in Thailand. The company engages in the cash logistics business, and its services include cash-in-transit, or CIT, dedicated vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, cheque center, and cash deposit machine solutions (cash deposit management and express cash service). Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities.
NASDAQ:GFAI
KYG4236L1124
