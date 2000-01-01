Guardian Exploration Inc (TSX:GX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GX
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:GX
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA40136T2083
Company Profile
Guardian Exploration Inc is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the State of Montana in the United States.