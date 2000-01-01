Guerbet (EURONEXT:GBT)

European company
Market Info - GBT

Company Info - GBT

  • Market Cap€353.350m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:GBT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000032526

Company Profile

Guerbet is a healthcare company that manufactures and markets medical imaging contrast agents destined for diagnostic purposes. Its products include medical imaging contrast products for x-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging and for nuclear medicine. The company markets its products under the brand names such as Xenetix, Hexabrix, Optiray, Oxilan, Telebrix, Lipiodol, Dotarem, Endorem, Artirem, Lumirem, and Lipiodol. It derives the majority of its revenue from the sale of magnetic resonance imaging.

