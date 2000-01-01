Guerrero Ventures Inc (TSX:GV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GV
- Market CapCAD9.980m
- SymbolTSX:GV
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA40161R2000
Company Profile
Guerrero Ventures Inc is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and subsequent production relating to mineral properties in Mexico.