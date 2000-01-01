Company Profile

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. Apparel is sold both through wholesale accounts and retail storefronts with nearly 1,700 stores and concessions, operated directly and through licensees. The company has five reportable segments namely Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia and licensing.Guess? Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflects the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities.