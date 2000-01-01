Guild Esports (LSE:GILD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GILD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GILD
- Market Cap£41.940m
- SymbolLSE:GILD
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BMWVF760
Company Profile
Guild Esports PLC operates global esports business. The company focuses on creating a franchise by establishing its own esports teams to compete in major esports tournaments and a player training and scouting infrastructure modelled on the talent academies pioneered by Premier League football teams.