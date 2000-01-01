Company Profile

Guillemot Corp SA is engaged in designing and manufacturing. Interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The company has two flagship brands: Hercules, for the digital hardware and peripherals and Thrustmaster, for PC and console gaming accessories. The business is spread across France, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, the United States, Canada, Italy, Belgium, China and Romania.Guillemot Corp SA designs and markets hardware and leisure accessories for PCs and consoles. It offers products under the Hercules brand name for video, audio, WiFi and netbook products, and Thrustmaster for PC and game console accessories.