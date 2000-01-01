Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc is a US-based company that is a fabricator of complex steel structures and marine vessels. The company also provides installation, hook-up, commissioning, repair and maintenance services with specialized crews. The company operates through segments namely Fabrication division fabricates structures such as offshore drilling and production platforms and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas industries; Shipyards division manufactures new build and repairs various steel marine vessels in the United States; Services division provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms, welding, and inshore structures and also provides maintenance and industrial facilities.