Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (LSE:GKP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GKP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GKP

  • Market Cap£444.420m
  • SymbolLSE:GKP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG4209G2077

Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. The company’s operations are spread across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria.

Latest GKP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

GKP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .