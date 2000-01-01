Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GURE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GURE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GURE
- Market Cap$24.870m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GURE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS40251W3097
Company Profile
Gulf Resources Inc manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, and manufactures and sells chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, wastewater processing, papermaking chemical agents.