Company Profile

Gulfport Energy is an independent exploration and production company concentrating on the Utica Shale play in Appalachia. At the end of 2018, the company reported proved reserves of 4,743 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Daily production averaged approximately 1,392 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent in 2018 at a ratio of 10% liquids and 90% natural gas.Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States.