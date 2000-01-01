Company Profile

Gullewa Ltd engages in the exploration, mining, property development and investments in equities. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property holding and Investments. The Exploration and Evaluation segment involves in the exploration and evaluation for minerals. The Property holding segment acquires investment properties for capital appreciation. The Investments segment invests in shares in listed and unlisted entities. The company explores for coal deposits in Queensland; base metals in New South Wales; and geothermal sources in Tasmania, as well as explores for gold and iron ore deposits in Western Australia. It derives key revenue from the Exploration and evaluation segment.Gullewa Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources, property holding and investments.