Company Profile

Gunnebo AB is a Sweden-based supplier of security products, services, and solutions. The company's operating segments include Safe Storage, Cash Management, Entrance Control, and Integrated Security. It generates maximum revenue from the Safe Storage segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Other - Europe, Middle East and Africa and also has a presence in Sweden, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, UK, USA, Other - Asia-Pacific and Other - Americas. The company provides these solutions to banks, retailers, IT users, mass transit organizations, public and commercial buildings, and other industrial and high-risk sites.Gunnebo AB is a manufacturer and supplier of security solutions. It offers products such as cash handling, safes and vaults, entrance security, electronic security and security services.