Company Profile

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals located in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. The company's project includes Talapoosa, La Cecilia, La Gitana, and El Escorpion. The Talapoosa property is a low-sulphidation gold and silver property in the walker lane gold trend of western Nevada, approximately 45 kilometers east of Reno. The property consists of over 535 unpatented lode mining claims. Its La Cecilia project is located in Sonora state Mexico and covering approximately 794 hectares. The La Gitana is situated in Oaxaca state, Mexico, and El Escorpion project in eastern Guatemala.