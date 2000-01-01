Gunsynd (LSE:GUN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GUN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GUN
- Market Cap£0.820m
- SymbolLSE:GUN
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00B4WKYH05
Company Profile
Gunsynd PLC is an investment company. The company's investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources sector.