Company Profile

Guoco Group is a holdings company engaged in investment and financial businesses globally. The company operates in four main segments: principal investment, property development and investment, hospitality and leisure, and financial services. It generates additional revenue from oil and gas production. Principal investment segment covers direct and equity investments, and treasury operations. The main revenue driver, the property development and investment segment, develops residential and commercial properties in China and Southeast Asia. The hospitality and leisure segment owns, leases and manages hotels, and operates gaming businesses in the UK, Spain and Belgium. The financial-services segment includes commercial, consumer and investment banking, as well as insurance services.Guoco Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is involved in principal investment activities, property development and investment, hospitality and leisure operations and financial services.