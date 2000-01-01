GuocoLand Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:F17)
GuocoLand Ltd is a property company with operations in Singapore, China, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The firm's principal business activities are property development, property investment, and hotel operations. It also offers marketing, property management, and maintenance services. The company's portfolio includes residential, hospitality, commercial, retail, and integrated developments. Geographically, the Singapore segment contributes the majority of group revenue, followed by Malaysia.GuocoLand Ltd through its subsidiarie, is engaged in property development, property investment, hotel operations and property management, property management, marketing and maintenance services.