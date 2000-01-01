Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:1296)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market CapHKD1.413bn
- SymbolSEHK:1296
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000019J1
Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd provides environmental protection and energy conservation solutions and renewable energy equipment manufacturing and services. It also produces and sells wind turbine and its components.