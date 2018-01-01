Guolian Securities Co Ltd Shs -H- Reg S (SEHK:1456) Share Price

1456
Guolian Securities Co Ltd Shs -H- Reg S
APAC company
Financial Services
Capital Markets
Company Profile
Guolian Securities Co Ltd is a china based financial institution. The company's operating segments include Brokerage and wealth management; Credit transaction; Investment banking; Proprietary trading; Asset management and investment and Other businesses. It generates maximum revenue from the Brokerage and wealth management segment. The Brokerage and wealth management segment includes securities trading and brokering services, sales of wealth management products, investment consulting, and asset allocation.Guolian Securities Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides financial products and services including securities and futures brokerage, investment consultancy, financial advisory, securities underwriting, and proprietary securities investment.
