Company Profile

Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd delivers securities and financial services to clients in the financial market in mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's major businesses include: security brokerage which includes broker offer, telephone order, and online trading of financial products; futures brokerage, which provides sales, dealing, customers service, and technical support to the clients; corporate finance, which provides share placement, acquisitions, and investment advisory; asset management services, including portfolio management and maintenance, transaction of funds, and advisory services; research, which focuses on state-owned enterprises, red chips, and the Hong Kong stock market; and financing, which provides margin and IPO financing, and loans and advances to clients.Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in securities, futures and leveraged foreign exchange dealing & broking, corporate finance, asset management, loans, financing and financial products.