Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1788)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1788

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1788

  • Market CapHKD10.416bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1788
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000065869

Company Profile

Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in securities, futures and leveraged foreign exchange dealing & broking, corporate finance, asset management, loans, financing and financial products.

Latest 1788 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .