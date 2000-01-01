Gurit Holding AG (SIX:GUR)
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:GUR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINCH0008012236
Gurit Holding AG is a manufacturer and supplier of composite materials, engineering services, tooling equipment, and select parts and systems to wind energy, aerospace, marine, rail, automotive, land transportation, and architecture industries. The company supplies materials including glass, carbon, and aramid fiber prepregs, structural foam and balsa wood core materials, adhesives, resins, and consumables. The company's segments include Composite Materials, Kitting, and Tooling. The majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of Composite Materials.