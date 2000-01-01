Guru Online (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:8121)
- Market CapHKD51.680m
- SymbolSEHK:8121
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- ISINKYG428971017
Guru Online (Holdings) Ltd is based in Hong Kong and is engaged in the provision of integrated digital marketing services. Their services include social media management services, digital advertisement placement services, and creative and technology.