Guyana Goldfields Inc (TSE:GUY)

North American company
Company Info - GUY

  • Market CapCAD48.880m
  • SymbolTSE:GUY
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4035301080

Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The company's primary operation is the hundred percent owned Aurora Gold Mine which reached commercial production in January 2016.Guyana Goldfields Inc. (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana.

