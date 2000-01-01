GVIC Communications Corp Class C (TSE:GCT.C)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GCT.C
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GCT.C
- Market CapCAD21.530m
- SymbolTSE:GCT.C
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorPublishing
- Currency
- ISINCA4036412027
Company Profile
GVIC Communications Corp operates as an information and marketing solutions company. The company and its subsidiaries operate in two distinct operating segments namely Business Information and Community Media.