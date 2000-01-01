GVIC Communications Corp Class C (TSE:GCT.C)

  • Market CapCAD21.530m
  • SymbolTSE:GCT.C
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • ISINCA4036412027

GVIC Communications Corp operates as an information and marketing solutions company. The company and its subsidiaries operate in two distinct operating segments namely Business Information and Community Media.

