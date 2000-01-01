GW Pharmaceuticals ADR (NASDAQ:GWPH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GWPH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GWPH

  • Market Cap$3.339bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GWPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36197T1034

Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in the research, development and commercialisation of cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant.

Latest GWPH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .