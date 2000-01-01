GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH)

North American company
Company Info - GWGH

  • Market Cap$323.730m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GWGH
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Life
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36192A1097

Company Profile

GWG Holdings Inc is a specialty finance company & a purchaser of life insurance policies in the secondary market. The Company & its subsidiaries offer investors the opportunity for higher yield & increased diversification through alternative investments.

