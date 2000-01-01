Company Profile

GWR Group Ltd is an iron ore producer. The company primarily explores for iron ore, molybdenum, gold, gypsum, and tungsten deposits. Its main project is Wiluna West Iron Ore Project, located in the Midwest region of Western Australia, Hatches Creek Polymetallic Tungsten Project, RWG Minerals Pty Ltd, and Tungsten Mining NL.