UK company
Market Info - GYM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GYM

  • Market Cap£392.880m
  • SymbolLSE:GYM
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZBX0P70

Company Profile

Gym Group (The) PLC provides low cost, 24/7 health and fitness facilities across the UK. The company offers flexible no-contract gym memberships, and it also ensures that all of its sites have easy-access parking or are close to transportation hubs.

