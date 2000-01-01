Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GYRO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GYRO

  • Market Cap$28.620m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GYRO
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4038291047

Company Profile

Gyrodyne LLC is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the investment and acquisition, ownership & management of a geographically diverse portfolio of medical office, industrial properties and development of industrial & residential properties.

Latest GYRO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .