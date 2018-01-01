H2O Innovation Inc (TSE:HEO) Share Price

Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in providing water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, energy, and natural resources end-users. The company has three divisions that are water technologies & services(WTS), specialty products, and operation and maintenance services(O&M). The WTS segment provides water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology and it has technologies for water treatment systems such as FiberFlex and flexMBR. The specialty products segment offers specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water industry, and maple equipment and products. Its geographical segments include Canada, the United States, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.H2O Innovation Inc is engaged in designing, producing, installing and providing water treatment systems solutions based on membrane filtration technology to municipal, energy & mining end-users.