Company Profile

HAEMATO AG is a Germany based pharmaceutical company. It provides pharmaceuticals for the care of chronically ill people. The firm is engaged in the sale of generic and EU (European countries) import drugs. It is focused on patented and non-patented medicinal products. The company product portfolio includes human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), neurology, oncology, rheumatology, and urology. Geographically, it operates only in Germany.HAEMATO AG is a Germany based pharmaceutical company. It provides pharmaceuticals for the care of chronically ill people. The firm is engaged in the sale of generic and EU (European countries) import drugs.