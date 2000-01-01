Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp sells products used to process, handle, and analyze blood. The firm sells products in four categories: Plasma, Hemostasis Management, Blood Center and Cell Processing. The Plasma business includes plasma collection devices and disposables. Hemostasis Management includes devices and methodologies for measuring coagulation characteristics of blood, Blood Center includes blood collection and processing devices and disposables for red cells and Cell Processing include surgical blood salvage systems, specialized blood cell processing systems, disposables and blood transfusion management software.Haemonetics Corp is a health care company. It provides products enabling in the processing, handling and analysis of blood and portfolio of integrated devices and information management tools to improve clinical outcomes.