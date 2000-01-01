HAGL JSC ADR (LSE:HAG)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market Cap$204.500m
- SymbolLSE:HAG
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - General
- Currency
- ISINUS4337181030
HAGL JSC is engaged in the development, sale, and lease of residential and commercial properties in Vietnam. It develops, rents, and trades in real estate, including the construction of headquarters, and office buildings.