Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2255)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2255

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2255

  • Market CapHKD4.280bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2255
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4231A1031

Company Profile

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of theme parks and ancillary commercial properties in China. The company's theme parks and surrounding properties provide rides, sightseeing, entertainment, dining, and shopping.

Latest 2255 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .