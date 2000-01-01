Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1169)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1169

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1169

  • Market CapHKD66.766bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1169
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorConsumer Electronics
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG423131256

Company Profile

Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier.

Latest 1169 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .