Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1169)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1169
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1169
- Market CapHKD66.766bn
- SymbolSEHK:1169
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINBMG423131256
Company Profile
Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier.