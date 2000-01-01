Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co Ltd manufactures and distributes household electrical appliances. It offers products such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machine, microwave ovens, smoke exhausters, gas stoves, dishwashers, electrical water heaters and others under the brand name Haier, Casarte, Leader, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. The company has three business segments namely China smart home business; Overseas home appliance and smart home business segment Other business segments. The products of the group are traded in mainland china and in other overseas markets including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.Qingdao Haier Co Ltd manufactures and distributes household electrical appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machine, microwave ovens, smoke exhausters, gas stoves, dishwashers.