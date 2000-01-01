Hailan Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2278)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2278

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2278

  • Market CapHKD1.137bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2278
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG422991003

Company Profile

Hailan Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the development and sale of properties as well as development and lease of properties in China.

Latest 2278 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .