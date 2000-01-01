Hailan Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2278)
- Market CapHKD1.137bn
- SymbolSEHK:2278
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG422991003
Hailan Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the development and sale of properties as well as development and lease of properties in China.