Hailiang Education Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:HLG)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap$1.707bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HLG
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS40522L1089

Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc is provider of private K-12 educational services in China. It operates centrally managed schools including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School and Tianma Experimental School.

