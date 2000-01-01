Hailiang International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2336)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2336
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2336
- Market CapHKD599.250m
- SymbolSEHK:2336
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINKYG4233P1081
Company Profile
Hailiang International Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries engages in the sale of semiconductors and related products; and development and provision of electronic turnkey device solutions products. The company is also engaged in property development.