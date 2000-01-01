Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co Ltd provides aircraft transportation, passenger services and ground handling services. The company engages and generates revenues from the operational activities at the Meilan Airport of the Hainan Province in the People's Republic of China (PRC). Under its aeronautical businesses, the firm provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business includes the leasing of commercial and retail spaces at Meilan Airport, franchising of airport-related business, advertising, car parking, cargo handling and sales of consumable goods.