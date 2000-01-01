Haitian International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1882)

APAC company
Market Info - 1882

Company Info - 1882

  • Market CapHKD31.888bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1882
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4232C1087

Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in developing, producing, distributing and selling of injection molding machines and related products.

Latest 1882 news

