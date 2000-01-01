Company Profile

Haitong International Securities Group Ltd provides corporate finance, asset management, institutional equities, and other financial products and services to corporate, institutional, and retail clients. The company primarily operates in Hong Kong and its financial-servicing network covers capital markets that include Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, and Tokyo. The company operates five segments, which includes wealth management, corporate finance, asset management, Institutional clients, and investment holdings. The wealth management and corporate finance segments contribute the most to revenue.