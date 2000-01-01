Haivision Systems Inc (TSE:HAI)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HAI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HAI

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSE:HAI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Business Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA40531F1009

Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, servicing enterprises and governments globally. The organizations use company solutions to communicate, collaborate and educate customers and stakeholders. It delivers high quality, low latency, secure and reliable video through the entire IP video lifecycle, using a broad range of software, hardware and services.

Latest HAI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .