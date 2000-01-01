Company Profile

HAL Trust is the sole shareholder of HAL Holding N.V., an investment portfolio company with holdings primarily located in the Netherlands. The company seeks to build value through activist participation in its acquisitions and commits capital without a predetermined investment horizon. It operates through unquoted; quoted minority interests; real estate; and liquid portfolio segments. The unquoted and quoted minority interest segments are the top two contributing segments to the trust’s revenue. Over half of the trust’s revenue is generated on the European continent.HAL Trust is an investment company. Its business segments are Optical retail, Unquoted, Quoted Minority Interests, Real estate, and Liquid portfolio. The Quoted Minority Interest generates maximum revenue for the company.