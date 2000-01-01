Company Profile

HAL Trust is the sole shareholder of HAL Holding N.V., an investment portfolio company with holdings primarily located in the Netherlands. The company seeks to build value through activist participation in its acquisitions and commits capital without a predetermined investment horizon. Its subsidiaries include diverse interests in timber and building supplies, exterior applications, safety equipment, welding products, liquefied natural gas distribution, orthopedic devices, financial media, credit management, horticultural products, and sporting, flight, and maritime equipment. HAL also owns real estate, with the majority of such activities concentrated on the development and rental of multifamily properties and office buildings in the greater Seattle metropolitan area.HAL Trust is an investment company. Its business segments are Optical retail, Unquoted, Quoted Minority Interests, Real estate, and Liquid portfolio. The Quoted Minority Interest generates maximum revenue for the company.