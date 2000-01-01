Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HK
- Market Cap$34.180m
- SymbolNYSE:HK
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS40537Q6052
Company Profile
Halcon Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States.