Halfords Group PLC is a British retailer of automotive and cycling products. The company also provides repair services. The company operates retail stores and auto centers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it participates in online retail as well. The business is divided in two segments: retail and auto centers. The retail segment operates retail outlets for its automotive, bike, and clothing products. The auto centers segment operates centers for car servicing and repair in the U.K. Halfords' key cycling brands include Apollo, Carrera, and Boardman, but the company offers third-party bike brands as well.