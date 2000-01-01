Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co is a coal mining company with operations in Indiana, USA, and it is part of the electric power generation industry. The company also has equity interests in oil and gas exploration companies in both Indiana and Michigan. The company sells the majority of its coal to large scrubbed coal-fired power plants in Indiana. As such, the group has strategically located its mines and coal reserves close to its primary customers, allowing for reduced transportation costs.