Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HNRG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HNRG

  • Market Cap$26.010m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HNRG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS40609P1057

Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co is a coal mining company with operations in Indiana, USA, and it is part of the electric power generation industry. The company also has equity interests in oil and gas exploration companies in both Indiana and Michigan. The company sells the majority of its coal to large scrubbed coal-fired power plants in Indiana. As such, the group has strategically located its mines and coal reserves close to its primary customers, allowing for reduced transportation costs.Hallador Energy Co is primarily a coal mining company with operations in Indiana, USA, and it is part of the electric power generation industry. The company also has equity interests in oil and gas exploration companies in both Indiana and Michigan.

Latest HNRG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .